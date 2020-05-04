11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total cases reach 528

11 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; tally 528

  • May 04 2020, 22:25 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:28 ist
Artists dressed as Lord Yamaraj, the Hindu god of death, spread awareness against COVID-19. PTI

Eleven more people, including four minors, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Bihar to 528 so far, a top official said.

Among the fresh cases, seven are male and four female from five districts.

While five of the patients hail from Jhanjhapur in Madhubani district, two each belong to Begusarai and Kaimur and one each are from West Champaran and Samastipur, Health Department's Principal Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, said in a tweet.

We are ascertaining their infection trail, Kumar said.

Those infected includes an eight-year-old boy and two girls of 12 and 18 years from Jhanjharpur and a 14-year-old boy from Chainpur in Kaimur district, he added.

With Samastipur reporting its first COVID-19 positive patient from Vidyapati Nagar, the outbreak has spread to 32 out of 38 districts of the state.

A 25-year-old man had reached his home at Vidyapati Nagar from New Delhi on April 26 by a truck, District Magistrate Shashank Shubhankar said, adding that he was shifted to a quarantine centre soon after the authorities got information about him.

His sample which was sent earlier has been found positive, the DM added.

The state has reported four fatalities so far, one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran and Sitamarhi and is now left with 400 active cases while 124 have recovered.

A 45-year-old COVID-19 patient, who hailed from Sitamarhi district, breathed his last at NMCH, Patna on May 2, which was the fourth COVID-19 casualty in the state. He had been suffering from terminal stage lung cancer and died of cardiac arrest.

A 54-year-old resident from East Champaran, who was suffering from cancer of mouth and throat, had died at NMCH on May 1 while a 38-year-old resident from Munger was the first COVID-19 patient who died on March 21 at AIIMS, Patna where he was admitted for renal failure and respiratory distress.

Another man from Vaishali, the second casualty, died at AIIMS, Patna on April 17.

The number of samples tested till date is 29,254.

Among the COVID-19 affected districts, Munger topped the list with 102 cases so far while Buxar stood second with 56 infected persons followed by Rohtas (52), Patna (44), Nalanda (36), Siwan (31), Kaimur (30), Madhubani (23) Gopalganj and Bhojpur (18 each), Aurangabad and Begusarai (13 each), West Champaran and Bhagalpur (11 each) accounted for positive cases in double digit.

