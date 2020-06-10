110 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally rises to 3,250

Odisha reported 110 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the state's tally to 3,250.

Of the fresh cases, 97 were reported from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 others were detected in contract-tracing exercises, a Health Department official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 17 districts, he added.

Thirty-three cases were detected in Jagatsinghpur district, followed by 20 in Cuttack, 14 in Khurda, 11 in Gajapati and seven in Puri.

Four cases each were reported in Raygada, Nayagarh, Kalahandi and Mayurbhanj, two in Bargarh and one case each was reported in Jharsuguda, Bhadrak, Balangir, Kendrapada, Koraput, Keonjhar and Boudh districts.

With this, the number of active cases in the state increases to 1,106, while 2,133 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Nine people have died of COVID-19 in the state. Two more patients had tested positive for the disease but they died of other reasons, the official said.

As many as 3,026 samples were tested for the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,85,410, he said.

Ganjam district topped the COVID tally in the state with 649 cases, followed by Jajpur with 326 and Khurda with 290 cases.

The state government has announced incentives for healthcare professionals engaged in COVID-19 management.