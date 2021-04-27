12 doctors from West Bengal’s Purulia extend helping hand to Covid patients

As West Bengal battles surging Covid-19 cases, 12 doctors from Purulia district have come together to stand by the people of their home district.

These Covid warriors, working in different hospitals, have managed squeeze out some hours everyday from their hectic schedule to provide free medical guidance over phone to Covid-19 patients in Purulia. Till April 26, the district recorded 12,040 Covid-19 cases and 57 deaths.

Despite being successful in their respective fields, working far from the backward district, these doctors have not forgotten their roots. One such Covid warrior is Sayan Maharatna, currently pursuing his MD in infectious diseases at AIIMS in New Delhi. Despite his heavy work load, Maharatna, keeps himself available on phone for Covid patients and their family members in Purulia.

Even though the initiative started a couple of days ago, calls seeking help are pouring in and Maharatna answers them with a friendly, reassuring voice. A meritorious student of the Purulia Zilla School, Maharatna is well aware of the situation of the people living in remote areas of the district.

“I cannot just sit still seeing the situation in Purulia. So I have to be by their side even if it has to be through phone,” said Maharatna. He is getting at least 50 calls every day.

So what does he tell to Covid patients and their family members? “ I make it a point to boost their confidence. I point out that the mortality rate among Covid-19 patients is very low and urge people to wear masks and get vaccinated,” said Maharatna.

However, the 12 doctors are eager to take their initiative beyond telephonic medical consultation. They want to join forces with the paramedics in Purulia to fight the pandemic. They have urged college students in Purulia to stand by the family members of Covid-19 patients.

Their efforts have earned lavish praise from the people in Purulia as well as district Health Department officials. One such family member of a Covid-19 patient said “ I was extremely worried when my father first contracted the virus. But after I spoke to the doctors I fell relieved. I have someone to guide me in this time of crisis.”