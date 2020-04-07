12 have tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal since Saturday; active cases 61: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state since Saturday evening, taking the total number of active cases to 61.

So far, there are only three COVID-19 related deaths in the state, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

"Till Monday noon, there were 61 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. Out of these, 55 belong to seven families," Banerjee told reporters.

Most of these 61 people have either returned from abroad or came in contact with someone who is a foreign returnee, she said.

Banerjee also urged people not to "indulge in politics" with the figures related to COVID-19 infection and deaths.

The chief minister also shared some good news.

"It's good news that four people from Kalimpong being treated in the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital tested negative. It's a good sign. Doctors at the Beliaghata ID hospital and other hospitals are doing a commendable job. Of the 17 patients admitted at the Beliaghata hospital, 12 are recovering. Only one is in serious condition," she said.

She urged people to go to the MR Bangur Hospital, which has been earmarked especially to treat COVID-19.