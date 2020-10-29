12 injured as minibus overturns in West Bengal

At least 12 people were injured when a minibus overturned after losing control while trying to save two buffalos in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on a state highway in Targhera forest in Malbazar police station area on Wednesday night, they said.

Two buffalos came out of the forest in front of a Mainaguri-bound minibus carrying 25 passengers, forcing the driver to manoeuvre to save the bovine animals, as a result of which the vehicle overturned, Malbazar police station officer-in-charge Shubashish Chakraborty said.

However, both the animals were hit by the vehicle and died on the spot, he said.

The injured passengers were taken to the Mal block hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, the officer added.