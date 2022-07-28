12 ‘Jihadis’ of Bangladeshi terror group Ansarul Islam held in Assam

Twelve alleged Jihadis, with links to the Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam, were arrested from Assam’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts, police officers said on Thursday.

Seven others, suspected to be linkmen of the same outfit were also nabbed in Morigaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said two major terror modules were busted in the state in a “nationally coordinated operation”.