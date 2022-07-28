12 ‘Jihadis’ of Bangladeshi terror group held in Assam

12 ‘Jihadis’ of Bangladeshi terror group Ansarul Islam held in Assam

Seven others, suspected to be linkmen of the same outfit were also nabbed in Morigaon district

PTI
PTI, Morigaon,
  • Jul 28 2022, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 18:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Twelve alleged Jihadis, with links to the Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam, were arrested from Assam’s Barpeta and Morigaon districts, police officers said on Thursday.

Seven others, suspected to be linkmen of the same outfit were also nabbed in Morigaon district.

Also Read | NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward against Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said two major terror modules were busted in the state in a “nationally coordinated operation”.

Assam
India News
Terrorist
Himanta Biswa Sarma

