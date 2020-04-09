12 new COVID-19 cases in West Bengal in 24 hours, total active case 80

West Bengal recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the number of active positive cases in the state to 80 said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. She also said that the death toll in the state due to the virus has gone up to 5.

“There have been 12 new COVID-19 positive cases today in the state including the superintendent of Howrah State General Hospital. The current number of active positive cases is 80,” said Banerjee. She was speaking at a review meeting at the state secretariat.

She also said that the state government is currently providing food and shelter to nearly 2 lakh migrant workers from other states. So far the state administration has set up 711 camps for the purpose in collaboration with NGOs.

Earlier Banerjee had written to 18 of her counterparts urging them to provide basic shelter, food and medical treatment to migrant workers from Bengal got stranded in other states due to the nationwide lockdown.

The Chief Minister said that so far 9,500 persons have been released from quarantine.

Describing the ongoing lockdown as a “suffocating situation” she said that considering the current situation everyone has to abide by it.