12 rhinos among 151 animals killed in Kaziranga due to floods

A total of 151 animals including 12 one-horned rhinos have died in Kaziranga National Park due to the flood Assam has been witnessing since May this year.

The flood bulletin issued by Kaziranga authorities said 81 animals drowned in flood water while 21 died after being hit by vehicles while crossing the NH-37 passing through the park. Rest of the animals died in flood-related mishaps.

Hog deers bore the maximum brunt as 50 of them died due to flood. Wild boars, wild buffalo, swamp deers also died in flood water, the bulletin said.

The animal death toll could further go up as 50% of the 434 sq km park still remained inundated on Tuesday.

Kaziranga-a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1985 and one of the major tourist attractions mainly due to its iconic one-one-horned rhino population (2413 in 2018) is sandwiched between the river Brahmaputra and Karbi Anglong hills. As the Monsoon rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh hills raise water level and inundate the park, animals are often seen rushing to Karbi Anglong hills to avoid the floods. Many animals are mowed down by vehicles plying on the highway that runs almost parallel to the Karbi hills.

The number of animal deaths this year, however, was less compared to 2019 and 2017 when 215 and 400 animals, including 50 rhinos died.

Flood in Assam this year has claimed 110 lives so far and affected over 56 lakh people in 30 of the 33 districts. The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority said 1.95 lakh people remained affected in 15 districts on Tuesday.