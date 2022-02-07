12-year-old Kolkata boy falls to death trying to recreate scene from anime series

Kolkata boy falls to death while recreating anime scene

Doctors at a private nursing home stated that he died due to the fall

  • Feb 07 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 15:38 ist
A 12-year-old boy, in a bid to recreate a scene from an anime series, allegedly jumped off the terrace of a high-rise building in the city's Phoolbagan area and died, a police officer said on Monday.

Biraj Pachisia, a class V student of a reputed city-based school, was declared "brought dead" on being taken to a nearby nursing home, the officer said.

"The boy jumped off the terrace of an 11-storey residential building on Saturday. There are several injury marks on his body. Doctors at a private nursing home stated that he died due to the fall. We are waiting for the post-mortem report.

"Initial probe suggests that he was hooked to an anime series and wanted to imitate its hero. We have, however, not reached any conclusion. The investigation is underway," the officer added.

