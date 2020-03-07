127 people in Assam came in contact with US tourist who tested postive of COVID 19 in Bhutan

Medical staff in Assam have started screening and quarantining 127 persons who came in contact with a 76-year-old tourist from the US, who visited India, including Assam, before he was tested positive for Covid-19 virus in neighbouring Bhutan on March 1.

Assam's junior health minister Pijush Hazarika told reporters here on Saturday that the tourist, Hewitt Samuel, had reached Jorhat in eastern Assam on February 22 and took a week-long luxury cruise ride on the Brahmaputra to Guwahati.

An entire floor of a five-star hotel here, where he stayed with his partner has already been isolated, while the hotel team has also submitted a list of its staff who came in contact with him. "Already, screening has started of all the contacts in the route he took including those in the cruise, resort in Jorhat, aircraft and the hotel in Guwahati," Hazarika said.

Samuel, a resident of Washington DC, had visited Mumbai and Kolkata before reaching Jorhat by an Indigo flight on February 22, he said. He had also visited a satra (a Vaishnavite monastery) in Majuli island before boarding the cruise.

He had reached Paro in Bhutan in a Druk Air flight from Guwahati but was tested positive after three days of his stay in Bhutan. "We are trying to trace the taxi he took from the airport to the hotel in Bhutan and thereafter. We are not taking any chances and are trying to identify all who came in contact with him and quarantine everyone," Hazarika said.

Medical staffs have also started screening the cruise MV Mahabahu at Nematigjat in Jorhat.

Deputy commissioner of Jorhat, Rashmi Korati said the staff of Thengal Manor, a resort in Jorhat where the tourist stayed on February 22, have also been put into isolation and their health status is being monitored by health staffs.

"The river cruise M V Mahabahu Brahmaputra has returned to Neematighat. The cruise has 22 guests and 29 crew members. All have been placed in isolation in the boat itself, presently stationed at Neematighat. A team of doctors and health workers will screen the passengers," she said.

The first-ever Kaziranga Festival has also been cancelled as the US tourist had visited the Kaziranga National Park too. The festival was scheduled to be held from March 12 to 15.