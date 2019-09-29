13 killed in 24 hours as rain wreaks havoc in Bihar

At least 13 people were killed in the heavy rainfall followed by thundershowers in different parts of Bihar in the last 24 hours.

Patna was the worst affected where the entire town remained submerged in rain and drain water, thereby completely paralysing life in the State Capital. The Met department has predicted there will be no respite from heavy rainfall till September 30.

“The State Capital witnessed 212 mm rainfall in one single day (Saturday). The incessant rain will continue for the next two days,” said a weather department official.

Most of the areas in the State Capital remained submerged in the thigh to waist-level water. Boats were seen plying here on Sunday in Rajendra Nagar, a posh Colony where Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi stays. Other ministers’ residences too were flooded after heavy downpour. In areas close to Ganga, there was a reverse flow of drainage since the Ganga has crossed the danger mark and was threatening to enter the town at low-lying areas. “Drain waters are not being discharged into the river as the Ganga too has maintained a rising trend,” said a district administration official, explaining why the entire town has been submerged.

The Patna district administration has ordered the closure of schools and colleges for the next three days. Roads wore a deserted look. Those who dared to venture out were found to be stuck with the vehicles in waist-high water in certain thoroughfares.

A red alert has been issued in 14 districts of Bihar after five persons were reportedly killed in Gaya after heavy rains lashed the town.

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway (ECR) too has cancelled several trains as a precautionary measure after tracks were submerged following incessant rain.