13 new cases push Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 4,463

PTI
PTI, Port Blair,
  • Nov 10 2020, 10:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 10:44 ist
The administration has tested over 98,000 samples for Covid-19 so far, the official added. Credit: AFP

The Covid-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,463 on Tuesday as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Eight new patients have travel history, while five fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Eighteen more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

The archipelago now has 164 active coronavirus cases, while 4,239 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

Sixty patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested over 98,000 samples for Covid-19 so far, the official added.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Coronavirus
COVID-19

