1.4 lakh illegal foreigners detected in Assam, 30,000 deported

Nearly 1.4 lakh illegal immigrants have been identified, according to the Assam Accord so far and the authorities have deported around 30,000 of them, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

According to the Assam Accord, all foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, and stayed illegally would be detected and steps would be taken to deport them after deleting their names from electoral rolls.

In reply to a query by Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said that a total of 1,39,910 immigrants staying illegally in Assam have been detected so far.

Out of them, 29,984 were deported from Assam, the minister said without sharing details of their country of origin.

Bora also informed the House that 300 Foreigners Tribunals have been set up, out of which only 100 are fully functional.

Regarding barbed wire fencing along the India- Bangladesh border, he said that 98.35 per cent of work has been completed.

"Due to objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work for 4.35 km of border in Karimganj district is remaining," Bora said.

Instead of barbed wire fencing, now the Union Home Ministry has initiated Technological Solution for Border Domination at Karimganj Sector and the BSF is implementing the project, he added.