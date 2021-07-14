1.4L illegal foreigners detected in Assam, 30K deported

1.4 lakh illegal foreigners detected in Assam, 30,000 deported

Bora also informed the House that 300 Foreigners Tribunals have been set up, out of which only 100 are fully functional

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 14 2021, 23:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 23:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly 1.4 lakh illegal immigrants have been identified, according to the Assam Accord so far and the authorities have deported around 30,000 of them, the state assembly was informed on Wednesday.

According to the Assam Accord, all foreigners who came to Assam on or after March 25, 1971, and stayed illegally would be detected and steps would be taken to deport them after deleting their names from electoral rolls.

In reply to a query by Asom Gana Parishad MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Implementation of Assam Accord Minister Atul Bora said that a total of 1,39,910 immigrants staying illegally in Assam have been detected so far.

Out of them, 29,984 were deported from Assam, the minister said without sharing details of their country of origin.

Bora also informed the House that 300 Foreigners Tribunals have been set up, out of which only 100 are fully functional.

Regarding barbed wire fencing along the India- Bangladesh border, he said that 98.35 per cent of work has been completed.

"Due to objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), fencing work for 4.35 km of border in Karimganj district is remaining," Bora said.

Instead of barbed wire fencing, now the Union Home Ministry has initiated Technological Solution for Border Domination at Karimganj Sector and the BSF is implementing the project, he added.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
illegal immigrants
Assam Accord

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 