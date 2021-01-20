14 members of marriage party killed in Bengal road accident

Bengal: 14 members of marriage party killed in accident

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguri block

Jalpaiguri (WB),
  • Jan 20 2021, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 12:41 ist
Represenative image. Credit: iStock.

Fourteen members, including four children, of a marriage party were killed and 10 others injured due to a collision between a stone-laden truck and their three vehicles in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The accident occurred in Jaldhaka area in Dhupguri block on Tuesday night, they said.

The cars of the marriage party were going towards Dhupguri on the wrong side of the road and the collision took place due to dense fog, a senior police officer said.

Ten injured people are undergoing treatment in Jalpaiguri Super Speciality Hospital, he added.

West Bengal
Accident

