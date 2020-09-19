14 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 1,548

At least 14 people, including six security personnel, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 1,548, an official said on Saturday.

Of the 14 new cases, eight were reported from Aizawl district, five from Lunglei and one from Serchhip district, the official said.

While six patients have no travel history and were diagnosed with Covid-19 during contact tracing, the remaining eight patients have returned from outside the state, he said.

Of the six security personnel testing positive for Covid-19, five are of Assam Rifles and one BSF jawan, according to the official.

There are 575 active Covid-19 cases in the state while a total of 973 people have already recovered from the virus.

Mizoram has so far not reported any Covid-19 death.

Of the 575 active cases, 136 are security personnel, 18 are Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) staffers, 14 are truck drivers and the remaining 407 are civilians.

As many as 59,016 samples have been tested for Covid- 19 till Friday, according to the health department.