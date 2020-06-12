14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jun 12 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 10:43 ist
The three quarantine centres have been declared as containment zones, Bhutia said. Credit: AFP Photo

Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said.

Follow live updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

All the new patients were in various quarantine centres in East Sikkim district, the health department's director general-cum-secretary Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

"Nine were in Bahai School quarantine facility in Ranipool area, three in Epica garden and two in PNG School," he said.

They have been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation ward of the STNM Hospital, he said.

The three quarantine centres have been declared as containment zones, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have recovered from the disease.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sikkim

What's Brewing

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

India reminds Nepal its assistance amid border dispute

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

'Low COVID-19 prevalence, but more people susceptible'

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

COVID-19 risks pushing millions into child labour: UN

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

 