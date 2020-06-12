14 new COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, total count 27

Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 27, an official said.

All the new patients were in various quarantine centres in East Sikkim district, the health department's director general-cum-secretary Dr Pempa T Bhutia said.

"Nine were in Bahai School quarantine facility in Ranipool area, three in Epica garden and two in PNG School," he said.

They have been shifted to the COVID-19 isolation ward of the STNM Hospital, he said.

The three quarantine centres have been declared as containment zones, Bhutia said.

Sikkim has 24 active COVID-19 cases, while three patients have recovered from the disease.