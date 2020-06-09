146 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, tally rises to 3,140

Odisha's coronavirus tally on Tuesday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 146 more people testing positive for the infection, a Health department official said.

With the 146 new cases, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Odisha increased to 3,140, the official said, adding that active cases in the state now stands at 1,136 as 1,993 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Nine persons have so far died of COVID-19 in the state, while two others who tested positive for COVID-19, died of other reasons, the official said.

Of the 146 new cases, 127 were reported from different quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged for observation. Remaining 19 cases were detected during the contact tracing.

The new cases were detected in 17 districts: Khurda (19), Ganjam (18), Jagatsinghpur (8), Sundergarh and Balasore (7 each), Deogarh (5), Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi (three each), Cuttack, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Kendrapara (2 each) and one each from Malkangiri, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Bolangir.

The Health department said the 146 new COVID-19 cases, include 49 NDRF personnel and 12 ODRAF personnel, who tested positive after returning to the state from West Bengal.

They had gone to West Bengal for cyclone Amphan restoration work.

The state on Monday had conducted 2,969 tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 1,82,384.