15 cops injured in scuffle with BJP youth wing protesters in Bhubaneswar

At least 15 policemen, several protesters and photojournalists were injured and eight police vans were vandalised on Thursday when BJP activists scuffled with the personnel during BJP Yuva Morcha’s 'Assembly gherao' agitation over the Kalahandi woman teacher’s kidnap and murder case.

A rally by the BJP youth wing, which started from the party's state headquarters near Ram Mandir, turned violent when the police used the baton at MG Road to disperse them when they attempted to break the cordon to enter the Assembly premises.

Police said the force had to resort to lathi-charge when the saffron party activists threw stones targeting it and damaged police vans parked near the agitation site. In the melee, a few photojournalists were also hurt.

BJP Youth Morcha president Irasish Acharya was taken away from the spot and later released on a PR bond. “Over 15 police personnel have been injured due to stone pelting and three of them were admitted to Capital Hospital for treatment. Action will be taken against those who were involved in the attack on police personnel on duty as per the law,” Commissioner of Police, SK Priyadarshi told reporters after visiting the injured policemen in hospital.

BJP state president, Samir Mohanty criticised the police for its “brutality” against the party’s youth wing activists. He alleged that the police baton-charged peaceful demonstrators who were demanding the sacking of Minister of State for Home DS Mishra and handing over the lady teacher murder case to CBI. Acharya claimed that many party activists have sustained injuries and were being treated in different hospitals. Mohanty too visited the Capital hospital and enquired about the health conditions of the party activists under treatment there.

“The fight will not end. We need justice. The holy land of Lord Jagannath will never tolerate the criminal mindset of this BJD govt. CM has to take action against the criminal minister @DSMishraKLD & @jenapratap66,” the BJP Odisha said in an official Twitter post.

While Mishra is alleged to have a close relationship with the prime accused in the murder of the lady teacher, Law Minister Pratap Jena's name had figured among the 13 accused persons in the FIR lodged in the murder of two BJP leaders at Mahanga in Cuttack district in January this year.

