15 more test positive in West Bengal, total active cases now 110

Fifteen fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in West Bengal on Monday pushing the total number of active cases in the state to 110, even as hundreds were arrested in various parts of Kolkata for allegedly violating the lockdown and roaming around without masks.

With no deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the toll due to the disease remained at seven.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal went up to 137, the state government said, though the Union Health Ministry put the figure at 152. The West Bengal government, however, did not divulge the details of the new cases.

Sanitization work was carried out in parts of the which have been identified as micro spots - a hotbed of COVID-19 contagion.

Despite, the state government making the wearing of masks at public places mandatory, in several parts of the state people were seen venturing out on the streets without masks and violating social distancing norms.

In the last two days, the Kolkata Police have arrested around 1,200 people for violating the lockdown.

Police personnel were seen asking people through the public address system to remain indoors and urging them not to panic as the government will ensure a regular supply of grocery, LPG cylinders, and food grains.

Four persons were discharged from the Beliaghata ID hospital here on Monday after they were found to have recovered from COVID-19, an official at the facility said.

All the four were residents of Tehatta in Nadia district and were admitted to the hospital in the first week of April.

Meanwhile, a super speciality private hospital in Teghoria area of North 24 Parganas district was shut down on Sunday night temporarily after some patients tested COVID-19 positive, officials said.