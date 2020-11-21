15 security personnel among 66 new Covid-19 cases reported in Mizoram

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,607 on Saturday as 66 more people, including 15 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, an official statement said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 46, followed by Lawngtlai (eight) and Serchhip (six), the statement issued by the state Information and Public Relations Department said.

Forty-two infections were detected during RT-PCR tests, seven during TrueNat and 17 during rapid antigen tests, it said.

Eleven policemen, three Assam Rifles personnel and one Army jawan are among the new patients, the statement said.

Twenty-five new patients have travel history, while 36 infections were detected during contact tracing and it is yet to be ascertained how five patients contracted the disease, it said.

The state now has 491 active coronavirus cases, while 3,111 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the statement said.

Mizoram has tested 1.38 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far, it added.