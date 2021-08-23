16 arrested in Assam so far for supporting Taliban on Facebook

16 arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban on Facebook

  • Aug 23 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 21:53 ist
The arrested people have been booked under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC. Credit: iStock Photo

Another person was arrested in Assam for allegedly supporting the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on social media, taking the total number of such apprehensions in the state to 16, police said on Monday.

The man, who worked in a tyre shop in Jorabat area of Guwahati, was arrested for his Facebook post in support of the Taliban, a senior police officer said.

Fifteen people, including an Assam Police constable, a senior leader of the state unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a medical student and a journalist, were arrested from various districts on August 20 and 21 for their social media posts supporting the extremist group's takeover of Afghanistan.

The arrested people have been booked under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, he said, adding that more people were under the radar for similar posts.

