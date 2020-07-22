16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh Covid-19 cases in Mizoram

16 Assam Rifles personnel test Covid-19 +ve in Mizoram

  Jul 22 2020
 Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said.

Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 people from Aizawl district and two from south Mizoram's Lunglei district were found infected with Covid-19, the Information and Public Relations Department said in the statement.

The new patients are 16 personnel of Assam Rifles, two BSF jawans, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) staffer and a civilian, it said.

Thirteen of the Assam Rifles personnel have returned from Assam and two from Delhi, while one is a local resident. They all are currently posted at Zokhawsang near Aizawl.

The BSF jawans have come from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while the NDRF personnel and the civilian have returned from Assam, the statement said.

The paramilitary forces account for around 37 per cent of the total 317 cases in the state, it said

The newly-infected patients are in the age group of 23-59 years and are out of danger, the statement said.

So far, 168 patients have recovered from the disease and the state now has 149 active Covid-19 cases.

The recovery rate in the state is 53 per cent, according to health officials.

