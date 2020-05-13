169 stranded Sikkim residents return to state: Official

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • May 13 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 11:17 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP)

A total of 169 people, stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown, have returned to Sikkim, taking the total number of returnees to 1,122, an official said on Thursday.

They were brought in state-run buses from Siliguri in neighbouring West Bengal on Wednesday, he said, adding that 106 people came through the Rangpo checkpost and 66 through the Melli entry point.

These people were screened by the health department officials before being sent to quarantine centres, he said.

A total of 6,922 people, stuck outside the state, have registered themselves with the government's portal to return to their homes.

No COVID-19 case has been reported in Sikkim so far.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Sikkim
Vande Bharat Mission

