17 'high-risk' Tripura people tested negative for COVID-19

All the 17 quarantined people who were earlier considered 'high-risk' as they came in contact with Tripura's first COVID-19 positive patient, were tested negative for coronavirus, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The 44-year-old woman was tested positive for the disease on April 6 and was now under treatment in the state- run Gobinda Ballabh Pant Hospital here.

"Total 17 people who were in close contact with the COVID-19 patient of Tripura have been tested to be NEGATIVE after 2 times testing. All of them are still under surveillance in quarantine," Deb said in a Twitter post on Wednesday night.

While 42 people including doctors, her family members and relatives are in institutional quarantine, 66 others are on home quarantine. Of the 42, 17 were earlier considered high-risk.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"I urge everyone to cooperate with the government and not to panic. If you need any assistance, please contact the government. We are working round the clock to ensure safety of every citizen," he chief minister added.