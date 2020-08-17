17 prisoners in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test positive for Covid-19

17 inmates in Dhanbad Divisional Jail test Covid-19 +ve

PTI
PTI, Dhanbad,
  • Aug 17 2020, 17:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2020, 17:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

As many as 17 inmates of Dhanbad Divisional Jail in Jharkhand have tested positive for novel coronavirus, an official said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dhanbad Raj Maheswaram said, rapid antigen tests were conducted on 76 prisoners on Sunday and 17 results came out positive.

"The infected inmates have been isolated. Doctors are monitoring their condition," Maheswaram said.

There are total 935 prisoners in the jail as on date.

Earlier, many inmates in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Godda District Jail and Dumka Central Jail in the state had tested positive for Covid-19.

