17-year-old gang-raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; video shared on social media

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men who recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, SHO Subhash Babu said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shubham and Ashish, who are absconding.

According to complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the accused lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit and instead gang-raped her.

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area.

The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday. However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said.

