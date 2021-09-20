17-year-old gang-raped in UP; video shared online

17-year-old gang-raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar; video shared on social media

The accused allegedly lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Sep 20 2021, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 11:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two men who recorded a video of the crime and shared it on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village under Bhopa Police Station, SHO Subhash Babu said, adding a case was registered against the accused, Shubham and Ashish, who are absconding.

According to complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, the accused lured the girl into a garden with guava trees on the pretext of offering her the fruit and instead gang-raped her.

Also read: 17-year-old girl raped at gunpoint by two people in UP's Shamli

The incident came to light after the video of the crime was circulated on social media, police said.

In a separate incident, a man was booked for allegedly trying to rape a woman in a village under Kotwali Police Station area.

The accused, Bobby, tried to rape the woman who was in her field on Sunday. However, she raised an alarm and he fled, they said. 

