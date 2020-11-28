18 new Covid-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 3,806

At least 18 people, including four security personnel, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,806, an official said on Saturday.

Ten cases were reported from Aizawl district and four cases each were reported from Serchhip and Lawngtlai districts, he said.

Three Border Security Force (BSF) jawans and an Assam Rifles jawan were among the newly infected people, the official said.

He said that five patients have developed symptoms of Covid-19 while the remaining 13 patients were asymptomatic.

According to the official, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the state now is 434 while 3,367 people have recovered from the virus.

Aizawl district has the highest active Covid-19 patients at 207, followed by Lawngtlai (88), Lunglei (27), Serchhip (63), Champhai (23), Kolasib (12), Siaha (2), five cases each in Mamit and Khawzawl districts and one case each in Hnahthial and Saitual districts.

Five people have died due to Covid-19 in the state so far.

Altogether, 1,48,003 samples have been tested till date, including 1,447 on Friday.