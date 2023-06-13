19 injured in steam leak in Tata Steel’s Odisha plant

19 injured in steam leak in Tata Steel’s Odisha plant

All emergency protocols were activated and the area has been cordoned off, the steel major said.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 13 2023, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2023, 17:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 At least 19 persons sustained burn injuries in a steam leak at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured persons were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Cuttack.

Workers and engineers, who were inspecting the blast furnace, were injured.

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra said that around 19 persons were injured in the incident. Tata Steel, in a statement, said the accident took place at around 1 pm during the course of the inspection work and has affected a few people working at the site.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment, as a precautionary measure, in the company's ambulance, accompanied by doctor and paramedics, the statement added.

All emergency protocols were activated and the area has been cordoned off, the steel major said.

"We are working closely with relevant authorities on ground and have initiated an internal investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident," the company said, adding that safety remains its top priority.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tata Steel
India News
Odisha
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Their reporting on a woman’s death put them on trial

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

Drunk man forgets he has car, hands it over to stranger

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

SpaceX's new recruit: 14-year-old joins Starlink

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

Prehistoric bird-wing flutes unearthed in Israel

 