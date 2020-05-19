19 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 1,442

Nineteen more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of such cases in the state to 1,442, a senior health department official said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 916.

Of the 19, three each are from Gaya, Nawada and Supaul, two each from Kaimur, Sheikhpura and Madhepura, and one each from Buxar, Samastipur, Jehanabad and Patna, Sanjay Kumar, the principal secretary of the health department, said.

"19 more COVID-19 positive cases in Bihar taking the total to 1442... We are ascertaining their trail of infection. This is last night's report received in the morning," he tweeted.

Earlier, on Monday, a 75-year-old COVID-19 patient had died in Bihar.

The woman, a resident of Jandaha Hajipur of Vaishali district, breathed her last at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, following cardiopulmonary arrest, Kumar had said.

Nine people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far -- two each from Patna and Vaishali, and one each from Khagaria, Rohtas, Munger, East Champaran and Sitamarhi. All nine had pre-existing ailments.

Altogether 517 have recovered from COVID-19.

Patna has reported the maximum number of cases in the state at 166, followed by Munger at 133, Rohtas at 91, Nalanda at 74, Madhubani at 73, Begusarai at 70, Buxar and Gopalganj at 63 each, Khagaria at 55 and Siwan 45.

The total number of samples tested so far at the states seven facilities has climbed to 50,443.