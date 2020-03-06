2 arrested in Bengal with deer hides worth Rs 1 crore

Two suspected smugglers were arrested after two deer hides worth over Rs 1 crore were found in their possession in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, Mandir Bazar police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Dey visited the hotel room of the alleged smugglers in Lakshmikantapur posing as a customer, a source in the Sundarban police district said.

The two persons fell into the trap and were arrested after they showed the deer hides to the officer, he said.

The suspected smugglers are Barun Karmakar and Snehashish Haldar, residents of Gabberia in Mandir Bazar police station area, the source said.

An investigation is on to ascertain whether the duo has links with any international smuggling racket, he added.