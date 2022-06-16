2 children die in landslide in Assam's Goalpara, schools shut in 6 districts

Flash floods and landslides in Guwahati continued to throw life out gear while unabated rains have prompted authorities to shut down educational institutions in six districts in Assam.

Two children died after their house in Goalpara town in western Assam collapsed following a landslide triggered by heavy rains on Thursday morning.

Educational institutions in Kamrup Metro district (comprising Guwahati) were first shut on Wednesday due to severe flash floods and landslides at various places and forecast of more rain. The order was extended for Thursday as there was not much improvement in the situation in Guwahati. The administration in Dima Hasao, Bajali, Nalbari, Bongaigaon and Tamulpur districts also decided to keep educational institutions shut on Thursday as rains affected normal life.

Authorities, however, allowed the scheduled examinations to be conducted.

Rains continued in Guwahati and triggered landslides at several places in the city. On Tuesday, four construction workers died after getting trapped in the debris of their rented accomodations in Boragaon area of Guwahati

Similarly, life in Dima Hasao district was also severely impacted. Landslides on NH-6 affected communication with South Assam via Meghalaya.

The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday evening said nearly 35,000 people remained affected in 18 districts. The situation is likely to deteriorate as heavy rains continue in many districts.

Floods and landslides this year have claimed 42 lives in Assam.