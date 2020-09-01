2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  Sep 01 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2020, 15:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Image

Two constables, a man and a woman, allegedly shot themselves dead on the Bihar Military Police (BMP-I) campus in Patna on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Subba (36) and Varsha Sidung (26), Patna Central Range Inspector General of Police, Sanjay Singh, said, adding an investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Kumar Sharma said only one service rifle was used in the suspected suicide and five empty cartridge shells were found at the spot.

A forensic team has reached the spot to collect samples, the IG added.

