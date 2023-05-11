2 convicts escape from Assam's Silchar Central Jail

Two inmates of Silchar Central Jail, serving life imprisonment, escaped from prison by constructing a tunnel near the boundary wall in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Thursday.
Both convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing people in 2011 and 2018, respectively.
Also Read | Bihar's list of prisoners to be freed includes a dead man
The duo escaped on Wednesday night after digging an underground tunnel from their cell to the boundary wall, they said.
Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and a search operation launched to nab the convicts.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin
Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled