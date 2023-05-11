2 convicts escape from Assam's Silchar Central Jail

Both convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing people in 2011 and 2018

  May 11 2023
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two inmates of Silchar Central Jail, serving life imprisonment, escaped from prison by constructing a tunnel near the boundary wall in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Thursday.

Both convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for killing people in 2011 and 2018, respectively.

The duo escaped on Wednesday night after digging an underground tunnel from their cell to the boundary wall, they said.

Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, and a search operation launched to nab the convicts.

India News
Assam

