2 employees of oil firm kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Dec 22 2020, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 14:34 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two employees of an oil company have been kidnapped by armed miscreants in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, a senior police officer said here on Tuesday.

A drilling superintendent and a radio operator of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd were abducted on Monday evening from a drilling site at Kumchaikha near Innao, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said.

Around 14 armed miscreants kidnapped the duo from the site close to the Manabhum reserve forest, often frequented by NSCN (K), ULFA (I) and NSCN (IM) militants, he said.

"The abduction is suspected to have been carried out either by the NSCN (IM) or the ULFA (I) for ransom," police sources said, adding no ransom calls have been received so far.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has alerted its Assam counterparts and a massive search operation along with Army and paramilitary forces has been launched, they added. 

Arunachal Pradesh
Kidnapping

