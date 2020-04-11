2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 10 patients recover

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 11 2020, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 09:38 ist
BPL beneficiaries maintaining social distancing stand in queues to collect ration from a temporary PDS depot. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Odisha has reported two fresh COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number to 50, while 10 coronavirus patients have recovered in the state, an official of the Health and Family Welfare department said on Saturday.

Two more persons tested positive and 10 recovered on Friday, the official said, adding that that the state presently has 37 active COVID-19 cases.

One person has so far succumbed to COVID-19 and a total of have recovered so far.

The cumulative tests in the state stand at 3,547 out of which 50 have tested positive, the department said.

Ten COVID-19 patients have recovered and tested negative for the virus, the department said in a tweet on Friday. Five of them are from Bhubaneswar, two from Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri, the Health department said in its official twitter post.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy congratulated the doctors and paramedical staff on the complete recovery of the 10 patients in one day.

"Excellent news! Congratulations to Health Department Team and all the doctors and para-medics!!," Tripathy said.

