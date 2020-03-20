2 women taken to hospital after denying quarantine

2 Kolkata women, who disregarded home quarantine advice, taken to hospital by police

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 20 2020, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 20:36 ist

Two women, who recently returned to Kolkata from abroad, were taken to the hospital by police on Friday after they disregarded the advice of home quarantine and were found to be strolling near their apartment, officials said.

The women, residents of a housing complex in the Ballygunge area, have been sent to the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital's quarantine unit in Rajarhat, they said.

They were not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine and found roaming in the area after coming back from abroad, a senior officer said.

"We have shifted the two women to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020. We want people to follow the protocol of being on home quarantine for a period of 14 days or else we have to take strict action," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 