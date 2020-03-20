2 Kolkata women, who disregarded home quarantine advice, taken to hospital by police

Two women, who recently returned to Kolkata from abroad, were taken to the hospital by police on Friday after they disregarded the advice of home quarantine and were found to be strolling near their apartment, officials said.

The women, residents of a housing complex in the Ballygunge area, have been sent to the Chittaranjan Cancer Hospital's quarantine unit in Rajarhat, they said.

They were not adhering to the protocol of home quarantine and found roaming in the area after coming back from abroad, a senior officer said.

"We have shifted the two women to hospital as per the West Bengal Epidemic Disease COVID-19 Regulation, 2020. We want people to follow the protocol of being on home quarantine for a period of 14 days or else we have to take strict action," he said.