2-month-old baby tests Covid-19 positive in Mizoram; tally nears 1,700

As many as 107 more people, including a two-month-old baby, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, a health official said on Tuesday.

The fresh infections have pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus tally to 1,692, he said, adding all the new cases were reported in Aizawl.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Apart from the infant, four other minors below the age of 17 are among the new patients, the official said.

Mizoram now has 680 active coronavirus cases, while 1,012 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

A total of 1,905 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The northeastern state had reported its first coronavirus case on March 24 when a 52-year-old pastor contracted the disease. He recovered after 45 days of treatment.