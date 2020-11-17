2-month-old infant among 48 new Covid-19 patients in Mizoram

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,444 on Tuesday as 48 more people, including a two-month-old baby, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, an Army jawan and four children, including the two-month-old infant and a one-year-old boy, are among the new patients, he said.

The infant contracted the disease from her mother, who is currently under observation at a Covid-19 care centre here, the official said.

Eight new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, and it is yet to be ascertained how the remaining six persons contracted the disease, he said.

Twenty-seven infections were detected during RT-PCR tests and 21 during rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of new cases at 29, followed by Lawngtlai (13), Lunglei (four) and Champhai (two), he said.

Mizoram now has 524 active coronavirus cases, while 2,915 people have recovered from the disease and five patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in the state stands at 84.64 per cent, he said.

Aizawl district has reported 70.42 per cent (2,425) of the 3,444 coronavirus cases registered in the state so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,32,404 samples for Covid-19, including 1,579 on Monday, he added.