2 Pak drones downed by BSF along Punjab border

2 Pakistani drones downed by BSF along International Border in Punjab

Both incidents were reported from the forward areas of the Amritsar district

PTI
PTI, Jalandhar ,
  • May 20 2023, 09:09 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 09:09 ist
File photo of a Pakistan drone shot down by BSF along the international border of Punjab. Credit: PTI

Two suspected Pakistani drones were shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday night as the UAVs attempted to enter India crossing the International Border in Punjab, a spokesperson of the force said.

Both incidents were reported from the forward areas of the Amritsar district.

The first drone, a black quadcopter of "DJI Matrice 300 RTK" make, was recovered from Udhar Dhariwal village in Amritsar district, the BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.

Also Read | Punjab: Over 15 kg drugs dropped by Pakistan drone recovered by BSF

BSF troops intercepted this unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) by firing around 9 pm on Friday, he said.

The second drone, a quadcopter of the same "DJI Matrice RTK 300" make, was recovered from Rattan Khurd village in the same district after troops fired at it around 9:30 pm, the spokesperson said.

In the second case, two packets attached to the drone containing 2.6 kg of suspected heroin were also recovered, he added.

Border security force
BSF
India News
Punjab
Pakistan
drone

