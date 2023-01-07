WB: 2 injured, 5 critical as car rams into truck

2 tourists killed, 5 critical as car rams into truck in Siliguri

It is suspected that dense fog in the area led to the accident

PTI
PTI, Siliguri,
  • Jan 07 2023, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 19:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons were killed and five others critically injured after their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in northern West Bengal's Siliguri on Saturday morning, police said.

Seven tourists from Nadia district were on the way to Darjeeling when the accident happened near Saidabad tea garden in Phansidewa block in Siliguri subdivision, they said.

It is suspected that dense fog in the area led to the accident, they added.

Two people were killed on the spot, while five others were admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital. Their conditions were stated to be critical, police said.

The deceased were identified as Rana Chakraborty and Ganesh Sarkar.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Accident

What's Brewing

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

Once in 50,000-yr comet may be visible to the naked eye

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 