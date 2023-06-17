2 women killed, one injured in Odisha road accident

At least two women were killed and another injured after getting crushed under a coal-laden truck in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said Saturday.
The incident took place near Power House Chhack near Bariniput under Jeypore Sadar police limits in the district on Friday evening, police said.
Also Read: Four dead, three injured as tanker overturns, catches fire near Lonavla on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput, said police.
According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the trio was on way to Koraput from Jeypore in a scooter and the coal-laden truck was moving towards Jeypore.
“The truck flipped and fell on them. Though they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, two of them were declared dead on arrival,” said Iswar Tandi, IIC, Jeypore Sadar Police limits.
“A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Tandi.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
BTS fans pack Seoul park to mark 10-year anniversary
Power cuts amid heat wave add to J'khand residents' woe
Indian-Americans send welcome messages before PM visit
Challenges of a greying population
Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic
A theory of justice
Remains of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?
Is our furniture going pudgy?