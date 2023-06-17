2 women killed, one injured in Odisha road accident

At least two women were killed and another injured after getting crushed under a coal-laden truck in Odisha’s Koraput district, police said Saturday.

The incident took place near Power House Chhack near Bariniput under Jeypore Sadar police limits in the district on Friday evening, police said.

Also Read: Four dead, three injured as tanker overturns, catches fire near Lonavla on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the trio was on way to Koraput from Jeypore in a scooter and the coal-laden truck was moving towards Jeypore.

“The truck flipped and fell on them. Though they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, two of them were declared dead on arrival,” said Iswar Tandi, IIC, Jeypore Sadar Police limits.

“A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Tandi.