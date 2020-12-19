20 LPG cylinders explode in Guwahati; 66 shanties destroyed

20 cylinders explode in Guwahati; 66 shanties destroyed

PTI
Guwahati
  Dec 19 2020
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 22:50 ist
Fire fighters attempt to douse a fire that broke out in a residential area due to cylinder blast, at Jalukbari in Guwahati. Credit: PTI Photo

A major fire broke out after at least 20 LPG cylinders exploded one after another burning down nearly 66 shanties in Guwahati on Saturday, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place at Jalukbari of the city.

After a fire broke out in one of the shanties, it spread to others and domestic LPG cylinders kept in those houses started exploding, police said.

A total of 14 fire tenders doused the blaze in about three hours.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire which led to the explosion of cylinders, police said. 

