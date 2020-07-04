20 people killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Twenty people were killed after being struck by lightning in five districts of Bihar on Saturday, officials said here.

Nine casualties were reported from Bhojpur, five from Saran, three from Kaimur, two from Patna and one death was reported in Buxar, the state disaster management department said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of each of the deceased.

Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant, and stay indoors.

He also urged people to follow advisories issued by the disaster management department.

Over 130 people have died due to lightning strikes in the state in the last 10 days.

Eight people were killed in lightning strikes on Friday, while 26 people died on July 2.

On June 25, 83 people were killed in lightning strikes in 23 districts.