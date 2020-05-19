20 people test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, total rises to 135

Twenty people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam, taking the total number of cases in the state to 135, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

All the new patients were in different quarantine centres across districts, an official said.

"Alert ~ Six new #COVID19 + cases confirmed - 2 each from Jorhat and Golaghat and 1 each from Kokrajhar and Nagaon. One Jorhat patient had returned from Chennai, while other came from Darjeeling. All are in quarantine," Sarma said in a tweet.

Later in another tweet, he said, "Alert- 14 new #COVID + cases confirmed. 7 are from Kamrup , 2 from Hojai, 2 from Biswanath, 1 from Nagaon, 2 from Nalbari. Total cases now touch 135."

The minister urged people to stay at home and follow the instructions to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of active cases now stands at 88, while 41 people have recovered from the disease, he said, adding that four persons have died of COVID-19.

Besides, two more have migrated to other states, the minister said.

A total of 37,898 samples have been tested in seven laboratories in Assam and NIV in Pune, the Health and Family Welfare Department said in its daily bulletin on Monday night.