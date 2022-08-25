20-year-old gang-raped in Jharkhand, 4 detained

The incident took place near Govindpur railway station on the night of August 22 and the victim lodged a police complaint the next day

PTI
PTI, Jharkhand,
  • Aug 25 2022, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 13:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were detained in connection with the gang-rape of a 20-year-old woman in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Govindpur railway station on the night of August 22 and the victim lodged a police complaint the next day. The four were detained for questioning on Wednesday.

“On the statement of the victim, an FIR was registered against unknown persons. Four men have been detained in this regard and they are being interrogated," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

Also Read | Woman sexually abused for 7 years by Bengaluru couple, cops launch manhunt

The woman, a resident of Simdega district, had come to Govindpur to meet a relative. A man had befriended her and took her to various places in Karra on his motorbike before returning to the railway station. He called up his friends who reached the place and all of them raped her, according to her statement given to the police.

A medical examination of the woman was conducted on August 23, the SP said.

