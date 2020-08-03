21 BJP leaders likely to join TMC? Kailash Vijayvargiya dismisses speculation

BJP leaders joining TMC? Vijayvargiya dismisses rumour

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 03 2020, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 14:29 ist
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Credit: PTI

The BJP on Monday dismissed the speculation that 21 party leaders are likely to jump ship and join the BJP.  Rubbishing the talk, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted that some news channels are claiming that BJP MPs would be joining the TMC.

"We condemn any such news. All the MPs are with the BJP and working under Modiji's leadership," he said in a tweet. 

The tweet came close on the heels of a Times Now report which stated that 21 BJP leaders, including 1 MLA, 4 MPs and 16 councillors are likely to join the TMC. It is noteworthy to mention that former rebel TMC leader Biplab Mitra who joined BJP in 2019, had come back to the TMC again on July 31, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

In 2017, Mukul Roy, a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee and a powerful TMC leader joined the BJP.  Sovan Chatterjee, another former top-level TMC leader also joined BJP after rift with the party leadership.

 

Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP
TMC
West Bengal
Mukul Roy
Sovan Chatterjee
Horse Trading

