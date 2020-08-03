21 BJP leaders likely to join TMC? Kailash Vijayvargiya dismisses speculation

The BJP on Monday dismissed the speculation that 21 party leaders are likely to jump ship and join the BJP. Rubbishing the talk, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya tweeted that some news channels are claiming that BJP MPs would be joining the TMC.

"We condemn any such news. All the MPs are with the BJP and working under Modiji's leadership," he said in a tweet.

कुछ न्यूज़ चैनल भाजपा सांसदों के #TMC में जाने की शरारत पूर्ण खबर चला रहे है, हम इस तरह की किसी भी खबर की निंदा करते है। सभी सांसद भाजपा के साथ है और मोदीजी के नेतृत्व में काम कर रहे है। — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) August 3, 2020

The tweet came close on the heels of a Times Now report which stated that 21 BJP leaders, including 1 MLA, 4 MPs and 16 councillors are likely to join the TMC. It is noteworthy to mention that former rebel TMC leader Biplab Mitra who joined BJP in 2019, had come back to the TMC again on July 31, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

In 2017, Mukul Roy, a trusted lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee and a powerful TMC leader joined the BJP. Sovan Chatterjee, another former top-level TMC leader also joined BJP after rift with the party leadership.