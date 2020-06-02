21 killed in landslides in Assam following heavy rains

At least 21 persons, including women and children, died and seven others were injured in landslides in South Assam, following incessant rain in the past 24-hours.

The incidents took place on Tuesday morning in Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi districts, situated about 400-km from Guwahati.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said seven members of a family living on a hillock were buried under the debris after a landslip at Kanakpur village in Cachar district at around 5 am. The man, his three daughters and three sons, died while his wife and another son escaped with injuries.

Six others belonging to another family died and three injured in another landslide at Mohanpur village under Nilambazar revenue circle in neighbouring Karimganj district. Hailakandi also witnessed two incidents killing eight persons and injuring three others at Karimpur village.

Police officials said the incidents happened when all the victims were asleep and the areas witnessed heavy rains since Monday. Parts of Cachar district reported "record breaking" 150-mm rainfall on Monday night, said an official.

The indcients happened at a time when Assam is witnessing first wave of flood of this season. Nine people have already died while nearly 1.5 lakh people remained affected in three districts on Tuesday.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind condoled the deaths. "The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Barak Valley, Assam is tragic. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers for everyone's safety and well-being," Kovind tweeted.

State Disaster Response Force personnel swung into action to retrive those trapped under the mud.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal asked the district administration to carry out rescue operation on war footing. Sonowal also asked the departments to ensure that the family members of the deceased receive the ex-gratia quickly.