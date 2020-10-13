217 fresh Covid-19 cases, one more fatality in Tripura

Tripura's Covid-19 tally mounted to 28,678 on Tuesday as 217 more people tested positive for the disease, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 314 after a person succumbed to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 170 of the 314 Covid-19 fatalities, the official said.

On Monday, 220 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for Covid-19 patients, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,600, he said.

Tripura currently has 3,741 active coronavirus cases, while 23 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has conducted 41,898 sample tests for Covid-19 so far, he added.