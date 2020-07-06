220 Assam police personnel test positive for coronavirus

From officers to constables, a total of 220 police personnel in Assam have tested Covid-19 positive so far as the state witnessed rapid spike in such cases in the past 20-days.

Director general of police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanata on Monday said 171 of them were still active and were being taken care of in COVID care centres.

"Among those who tested positive so far, 49 are posted at the district levels, 112 in different batallions and others in different organisations such as CID, border or river police branch. Another 935 are in quarantine centres while nearly 50 others are in home quarantine, who came in direct contact with positive persons. Health department is constantly monitoring their health conditions and even police is taking all necessary steps for recovery of our personnel " Mahanta said.

A personal security officer of Mahanta also tested positive, following which the DGP also tested his swab sample, which already tested negative. "Some senior officers had to go for sample test after their PSOs were found positive," he said.

The revelation comes at a time Assam was witnessing a spike in Covid-19 positive cases since June 15. On Sunday, 735 new cases were detected of which 552 were only from Guwahati. This took the state's tally to 11, 736 while the death toll stood at 14.

Mahanta said the state police had taken up awareness programmes for its personnel since March and provided safety kits for prevention of Covid-19 infection.

Mahanta, however, said these cases did not impact the work of the police forces. "In fact out operation against insurgents and criminal elements brought many successes in the past few weeks. We are taking all possible steps to keep the moral of our 67,000 police forces high even during this crisis," he said.

Door to door sample collection:

Detection of more than 3200 Covid-19 positive cases in the state capital Guwahati alone since June 24 prompted the state health department to go for door-to-door sample collection in a ward from Tuesday. Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the department would try to collect at least 3000 samples on Tuesday and Wednesday from Pandu area (Ward number 2), which emerged as one of the "hotspots" of COVID-19.

Photo: Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in PPE kits at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital ICU on Saturday. (DH photo)