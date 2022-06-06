23 hardcore gangsters shifted from Patna to Bhagalpur Central Jail

In a bid to control crime, the prison department of Bihar has shifted 23 hardcore criminals from Patna to the high-security Bhagalpur Central Jail.

The department took the decision following recommendation of Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon.

Keeping in view of rising crime incidents in Patna and the adjoining districts, the SSP said that jail operated crimes cannot be ruled out.

He further said that the hardcore gangsters lodged in the Patna Beur Jail are planning the crimes and their execution is being done by gang members.

The 23 inmates shifted on Sunday night included two under trial prisoners.

Some of the hardcore gangsters are Sanjeet Rai, Vijay Singh, Saket Kumar alias Pintu and Ajay Chaudhary.

Earlier, the department had already 20 criminals to the Bhagalpur prison.

It has shortlisted 62 inmates lodged in the Patna jail, majority serving life terms, to be shifted to other prisons across the state.